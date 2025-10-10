Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Doron P. Levin
Oct 10

Additionally (and diplomatically left unsaid) is the idea that Palestinian self-determination can NOT include a longterm goal to erase Israel.

Sheldon
Oct 10Edited

Seeing MSNBC interviewing Ambassador Oren instead of Mahmoud Khalil is telling unto itself. Job One is get all the hostages home whatever it takes. Job Two is make sure Palestinians, Arabs, and Persians of all stripes can never ever, ever again pose a threat to the security of Israel. The rest is commentary.

