Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
2d

"Most problematic for Israel, though, would be a situation in which American leaders limit our ability to defend ourselves with the claim that doing so would endanger U.S. forces stationed in the country."

I believe we have had enough former strangling experiences with such nonsense. No need to have American forces stationed in Israel.

Agreements, cooperation, mutual exercises, exchange of technologies and R&D, yes, but Boots on the Ground, Not necessary! No Thank you.

Reply
Share
Charles Knapp's avatar
Charles Knapp
2d

Perhaps a quid pro quo would be American bases in Israel after Israel is admitted to NATO. That would give any would-be attacker pause as the bases would serve as a trip-wire just as they had in Europe to deter Soviet aggression.

It would also put pressure on Turkey and Spain, outing them further as untrustworthy allies, while Greece and Cyprus would be delighted. Of course, when the usual suspects demand as the price of entry some “settlement” of the Palestinian issue, Israel can point to Turkey’s occupation of North Cyprus and even adopt the various conditions France and the UK set for “Palestine” as pre-conditions to resolution - confident that the current Palestinian rulers are no more capable of agreeing to them than the Iranian regime can willingly give up its nuclear dreams of regional hegemony.

In reality, very little will come from this. Even the F-35 sales will have limited impact. My expectation is that whatever is sold will have stripped down avionics and Turkey might have to turn over its S-400 systems for US analysis (assuming that hasn’t already happened) - and any actual receipt of the stealth fighters is about a decade away since Turkey can’t leapfrog the rather long line of existing customers.

Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture