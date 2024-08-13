Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diaspora Life's avatar
Diaspora Life
Aug 13, 2024

Not gonna happen. Biden is checked out and his staff is led by Obama’s pro-Iran holdovers. Harris is 100% focused on the election. To that end, she is determined to placate the pro-Hamas fringe to secure a lead in Michigan.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Freedom Lover's avatar
Freedom Lover
Aug 13, 2024

Not only is there zero chance this will ever happen, the very idea of it is unthinkable to the Biden administration which doesn't view Iran as a font of evil but as a wayward child to be bribed and pleaded with.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
103 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Oren
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture