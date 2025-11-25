After the Ruins
Rebuilding Israel's foreign relations cannot wait.
The ruins of Gaza could serve as a metaphor for the state of Israel’s foreign relations. After two years of brutal, complex, and controversial war, little remains of our ties with many of our former allies in Western Europe, much of the developing world, and, in the United States, with the Democratic Party and part of the Republican Party. Among the major tasks of the next Israeli government will be to rebuild, state by state, leader by leader, and people by people, all that has been destroyed.
Such a task will certainly be impossible under yet another radical right-wing coalition. There is simply no way for a figure like Itamar Ben-Gvir to find common ground with even moderate Democrats, much less Progressives. By contrast, a more centrist government could establish ties with the moderate Democratic governors of California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with the Jewish caucus in Congress, and meet with the heads of Conservative think tanks. By focusing on the “silent majority” in America, those who identify neither with anti-Zionist left or right, relations can yet be revived.
A similar outreach must be launched toward the European governments which, though exceedingly critical of us during the war, are still open to close and candid relations. Before visiting European capitals, though, the next prime minister must first travel to India and Argentina. Israel must work to diversify its foreign policy portfolio and strengthen new alliances, especially among global rising powers.
While harnessing our reputation for high tech innovation and military prowess, Israel must reestablish its image as a country dedicated to peace. This does not mean that we must once again support the two-state solution, but we can provide a diplomatic horizon by expanding Palestinian autonomy in Judea and Samaria and perhaps creating semi-independent cantons. We must also participate in the reconstruction of Gaza where the focus of the world will remain for many years to come.
The rebuilding of Gaza may indeed take years, but our foreign relations cannot wait. Well before the next Israeli elections we must start planning our return as a respected and constructive member of the community of nations.
This article was originally published in Hebrew in Ynet on November 17, 2025.
I’m sorry to say that Leftist governments throughout the west have zero interest in rebuilding their relationship with Israel. Their new oppressor oppressed colonizer ideology is incompatible with the only Jewish State. Israel should protect itself and realize that the only way to rebuild their relations is to first destroy this insidious ideology.
I respectfully disagree.
As a Jewish American/ Canadian dual citizen whose recently deceased father was the last surviving Haganah recruited pilot of the 1948 War of Independence, let me explain.
There is no upside in pandering to European nations whose default ideology since at least 1290 (King Edward's Edict of Expulsion of the Jews to seize Jewish assets) has always been, and will always be, antisemitism. And now their leaders serve at the mercy of their Islamist mobs and voting blocks. As the EU countries increase their defense spending to NATO required levels they will come to Israel with purchase requests. We owe them no apologies. Indeed my friends in the EU tell me that there is somewhat of a new respect for Israel among the non Islamic population because of the outcome of this multifront war (and turbocharged by the Beeper Operation of Sept 17th,2024. Not to mention what they are witnessing on the streets of London and Paris.
The leaders in the EU who are most vocal anti Zionists (Macron/ Starmer/ etc) are also doing extremely poorly in polls. The exception is Italian PM Meloni who has shown support for Israel.
As for Canada (where I am also a citizen), most Canadians already regret electing present PM Mark Carney to the point where Canada's richest province of Alberta(oil) is now considering leaving the Dominion and applying for incorporation into the USA. Carney (worse than Trudeau) will be gone in the next election. It took another Liberal government in Canada for Canadians to truly understand that this Liberal government is the equivalent of the recent American Democratic administration, and that the election of Carney (after Trudeau) was the equivalent of what world have occurred has Kamala Harris been elected in the states. With relatives in Ontario and Alberta, and Montreal, Quebec, I can assure you that the "silent majority" in Canada is pro Israel and realizes that Israel is what stands between us and what they have witnessed on Oct 7th and subsequently on University campuses throughout Canada. Indeed, at my recent 45th graduation from medical school event at McGill University in Montreal, many of us informed McGill that we have stopped our yearly donations to our alma mater because of McGill's lack of aggressive action against the on campus Islamists who have tormented our children who are attending that university. The truth is that many Canadians now have "buyers remorse" about the recent election and actually wish that we had someone like Trump running the country,
As for Australia, the situation is similar to Canada, compounded by the fact that the silent majority has been horrified at the behavior of a significant segment of its relatively new Muslim population.
As for the USA....
There is no reason whatsoever for Israel to "beg forgiveness" from the Democratic party, including the "moderate" Democrats such as NY Sen Chuck Schumer (who openly advocated for regime change in Israel on the Senate floor on the same day that Biden and Obama flew to Michigan to cow tow to the Dearborn, MI crowd prior to the last election). Every single "moderate" Democrat (including Schumer) is fearful of forced retirement by the far left AOC crowd which has taken over the party. Even Pelosi has called it quits, preferring retirement with her ill gotten financial gains as opposed to the humiliation of defeat at the hands of The Squad and Bernie Sanders who is (rightfully so) still bitter about what was previously done to him by the
outgoing old guard establishment of the Democratic party. There is no talking sense to a political party which has essentially been captured by the antisemitic ideology of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. The only sensible remaining unabashedly pro Israeli Democrat is PA Senator John Fetterman. Perhaps it is correct to say that the Democratic Party would have to have a collective massive stroke to change their attitude towards Israel. The other remaining sensible Democrat is political commentator/comedian Bill Maher but he unfortunately is not a member of Congress. Anyways, I can guarantee that he will be voting for Trump in the next election.
As for the Republicans, they will continue to (almost unconditionally) support Israel under the likes of Trump, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Lindsey Graham, and many others, including hopefully soon to be future NY State Governor Elise Stefanik. VP JD Vance is a "work in progress" and hopefully will over the coming months realize that his relationship with the new somewhat malignant alt right faction of the party (headed by the likes of Tucker Carlton) is a mistake both on moral and political capital grounds. Since his dismissal from Fox News Mr. Carlson's "rebirth" has been somewhat shockingly antisemitic, but this was to be expected as he essentially sold his soul to the devil and became Qatari funded and essentially another branch of Al Jazeera and thus part of Doha's ruling Al Thani family's continuing insidious malicious infiltration of America's institutions.
In summary, Israel must continue to project nothing but (almost) uncompromising strength in the coming years, with the intent of fully profiting from our relationship over the remaining three years of the Trump administration. Our efforts should not be directed towards asking forgiveness from nations and their feckless leaders for a crime we did not commit and for which they will perceive as nothing but weakness. Instead our efforts should be completely directed towards projecting strength, both militarily and economically. Israel must further expand its military industrial capacity with special attention to endogenous munitions and drone capability production so as never to be dependent on another nation for such supplies. In addition Israel should redirect focus back to reacquiring the offshore hydrocarbon fields which were essentially plied out of our hands by the Biden administration 2 weeks before the last election when they came to the realization that despite their efforts Netanyahu was going to win and that the American lapdog PM Yair Lapid would agree to anything the Americans desired, even knowing that any income from those fields would fall into Hezbollah hands. Netanyahu should continue to pound the remaining Hezbollah fighters and confiscate (repatriate) our hydrocarbon fields, develop them, and use that income to help rebuild Lebanon on the condition that Hezbollah is completely gone from the country and its entire infrastructure demolished. Only then can the remaining politicians in Beirut be trusted to use these funds for the good of the general population. Plus that money can also be used to help rebuild Gaza, on the condition that Qatar and Turkey be excluded from participating in this rebuilding.
And as for President Trump, well, he must return that damn airplane to the Qataris, if anything to throw them off balance and put the fear of (the Hebrew) God in them.