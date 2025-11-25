The ruins of Gaza could serve as a metaphor for the state of Israel’s foreign relations. After two years of brutal, complex, and controversial war, little remains of our ties with many of our former allies in Western Europe, much of the developing world, and, in the United States, with the Democratic Party and part of the Republican Party. Among the major tasks of the next Israeli government will be to rebuild, state by state, leader by leader, and people by people, all that has been destroyed.

Such a task will certainly be impossible under yet another radical right-wing coalition. There is simply no way for a figure like Itamar Ben-Gvir to find common ground with even moderate Democrats, much less Progressives. By contrast, a more centrist government could establish ties with the moderate Democratic governors of California, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, with the Jewish caucus in Congress, and meet with the heads of Conservative think tanks. By focusing on the “silent majority” in America, those who identify neither with anti-Zionist left or right, relations can yet be revived.

A similar outreach must be launched toward the European governments which, though exceedingly critical of us during the war, are still open to close and candid relations. Before visiting European capitals, though, the next prime minister must first travel to India and Argentina. Israel must work to diversify its foreign policy portfolio and strengthen new alliances, especially among global rising powers.

While harnessing our reputation for high tech innovation and military prowess, Israel must reestablish its image as a country dedicated to peace. This does not mean that we must once again support the two-state solution, but we can provide a diplomatic horizon by expanding Palestinian autonomy in Judea and Samaria and perhaps creating semi-independent cantons. We must also participate in the reconstruction of Gaza where the focus of the world will remain for many years to come.

The rebuilding of Gaza may indeed take years, but our foreign relations cannot wait. Well before the next Israeli elections we must start planning our return as a respected and constructive member of the community of nations.

Share

This article was originally published in Hebrew in Ynet on November 17, 2025.