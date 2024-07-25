Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Jul 25, 2024

American liberal Jews -- along with the fake-news media from which they get their misinformation --hate Donald Trump more than they love America or Israel. They would gladly see Iran obtain a nuclear weapon if it meant that Mr. Trump was denied the Presidency.

Frankly, I think that these people -- and this includes several of my extended family members -- are absolutely, bat-s**t crazy nuts. But you cannot change someone's opinion using logic and evidence if they have previously embraced that opinion using emotion.

The Iranian monster is destabilizing the Middle East and threatening Israel’s existence, but Biden, like Obama before him, is unwilling to confront the monster it helped create. Biden told Iran and its proxies “don’t,” but they did anyway with no consequences. The Houthis, with Iran’s backing, shut down maritime traffic in the Red Sea, and Biden looks on with indifference. Biden, like Obama, postures and pontificates, but has no red lines. Iran sees this weakness and acts accordingly. The Democrat’s policy is to appease and placate Iran to the detriment of Israel, the Saudis, Emiratis and to the benefit of Russian and China. If the US fears a confrontation with a conventionally-armed Iran, how will the US react to a nuclear-armed Iran? What deals with the devil will Biden or a future President Harris make?

