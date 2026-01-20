Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah's avatar
Sarah
1d

A state commission would be a supreme court commission, and as we have ample proof and see on a daily basis, this would be a left wing political commission that would be sure to absolve those near and dear both ideologically and personally. On the other hand, an independent commission with individuals chosen by both the coalition and the opposition would be more inclined to seek the truth, not hide facts and be balanced.

Reply
Share
blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
1d

Was with Bibi during the war but now it's time to pay the piper. Abraham Lincoln said (and I paraphrase) .... any man can become a hero during adversity but the true mettle of a man is how he acts when you give him power.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Oren · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture