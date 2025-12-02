Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

Raz
1d

A state commission will be run by the Judiciary who have a MAJOR role in the failure of 10/7. Will they investigate it properly or will what we are seeing now in the investigation of the military prosecutor and the attorney general which they are trying to do all they can to not investigate properly. This is a sham. They can’t be trusted to investigate anything properly. All they care about is their power that they have illegally seized from the Knesset and the People. These are politicians in robes. Sorry. The People will NOT let this happen. That is a step too far. Of course there needs to be an inquiry committee but it needs to be truly transparent and impartial. Something that in our political reality seems to be impossible. But it needs to be done.

Martin Herschorn
1d

The Israeli Government’s failure to appoint a State Commission to provide accountability for the security lapses which led to October 7th is inexcusable. The Jewish Diaspora along with the People of Israel will demand this for the reasons set out by Ambassador

Oren.

