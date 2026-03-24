Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
1d

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Israel needs to wean itself from American financial/military aid as quickly and completely as it possibly can. The Democrats are heading towards a view of Israel which mirrors that of the Labour Party in the UK or perhaps the NDP in Canada, and the Republicans appear to be slowly succumbing to the language of the "Hate-Israel" wing of their party. There is at least a decent chance that the next Presidential election will see an AOC vs. VP J.D. Vance battle. AOC is a member of The Squad, which hates Israel, and Vance's feelings towards Israel are cool at best. Israel needs to prepare itself for an American Administration that is much less friendly towards it.

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
1dEdited

Can you name one Republican politician who’s carrying an anti-Israel banner? I can name you 15 - 20 democrat politicians who are. Your false equivalency between the right and left with regards to Israel does more harm to the Jewish State than good.

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