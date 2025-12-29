Clarity with Michael Oren

Tovia Ben Dovid
13h

The recent reports of Iran developing chemical warheads to fit on their missiles that can also reach the USA and Europe must also be addressed. The recent mass Iranian demonstrations due to the failed economy with police running from the demonstrators may also signal an oppertune time for support from within for regime change. Again, regime change from WITHIN!

Robin Santiago
13h

Quite the balancing act Bibi will have to negotiate. Like walking on a high wire in gale force winds.

