Clarity with Michael Oren

Clarity with Michael Oren

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Natalie Wood's avatar
Natalie Wood
2d

Not mentioned here is that then Israeli PM Nsftali Bennett, an Orthodox Jew, travelled to Moscow on Shabbat to mediste between Russia and Ukraine. Zelensky appeared to forget that when he berated Israel for its stance, despite the huge help given by private Israeli citizens to those fleeing the war. No good deed ever goes unpunished!

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MAG's avatar
MAG
2d

Yes

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